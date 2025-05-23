‘Incredibly tough decision’: Edinburgh Rugby player steps away from the pro game at 24
Nathan Sweeney, the Edinburgh Rugby back-three player, has made the tough decision to step away from the professional game “for now”.
Sweeney, 24, signed a one-year contract extension last May after missing the majority of the 2023-24 campaign due to injuries. He has continued to be blighted by bad luck this season and made the announcement in a heartfelt post on social media.
“Never thought I'd be the one to write this, but after months of reflection and following the advice of knee specialists, I've made the incredibly tough decision to step away on medical grounds from professional rugby for now,” wrote Sweeney. “While this isn't how I imagined my career unfolding so early on, I know this is the right decision for me.”
The wing/full-back played once for Edinburgh’s first team this season, starting in the EPCR Challenge Cup tie against Gloucester at Kingsholm. He was then selected for Emerging Scotland for the game against Italy Under-23s the following week and came off the bench at Hive Stadium. However, he continued to be dogged by injury and was named earlier this month as one of the 12 players who would be leaving Edinburgh at the end of this season.
“Over the past five seasons at Edinburgh, I've been incredibly fortunate to live out a dream by playing for my boyhood club,” he said. “I feel really grateful for the unforgettable memories, the lifelong friendships I've made, and the honour of representing Edinburgh rugby.
“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, teammates, coaches, medical staff, and especially my family.”
The former Scotland U18 international joined the Edinburgh Rugby academy ahead of the 2019-20 campaign but was soon sidelined by a long-term injury. He battled back to fitness and played for Heriot’s in the 2021-22 FOSROC Super Series. Sweeney then made his professional debut for Edinburgh against Connacht in March 2023.
