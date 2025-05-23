‘Incredibly tough decision’: Edinburgh Rugby player steps away from the pro game at 24

Edinburgh's Nathan Sweeney in action during a pre-season game against Bath at Hive Stadium in 2023. | SNS Group / SRU

Sweeney explains his decision after five seasons at Edinburgh

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Sweeney, the Edinburgh Rugby back-three player, has made the tough decision to step away from the professional game “for now”.

Sweeney, 24, signed a one-year contract extension last May after missing the majority of the 2023-24 campaign due to injuries. He has continued to be blighted by bad luck this season and made the announcement in a heartfelt post on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Never thought I'd be the one to write this, but after months of reflection and following the advice of knee specialists, I've made the incredibly tough decision to step away on medical grounds from professional rugby for now,” wrote Sweeney. “While this isn't how I imagined my career unfolding so early on, I know this is the right decision for me.”

Edinburgh's Nathan Sweeney in action during a pre-season game against Bath at Hive Stadium in 2023. | SNS Group / SRU

The wing/full-back played once for Edinburgh’s first team this season, starting in the EPCR Challenge Cup tie against Gloucester at Kingsholm. He was then selected for Emerging Scotland for the game against Italy Under-23s the following week and came off the bench at Hive Stadium. However, he continued to be dogged by injury and was named earlier this month as one of the 12 players who would be leaving Edinburgh at the end of this season.

“Over the past five seasons at Edinburgh, I've been incredibly fortunate to live out a dream by playing for my boyhood club,” he said. “I feel really grateful for the unforgettable memories, the lifelong friendships I've made, and the honour of representing Edinburgh rugby.

“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, teammates, coaches, medical staff, and especially my family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Sweeney in action for Scotland U18 against a Scotland Club XV at Bridgehaugh in 2019. | SNS Group/SRU