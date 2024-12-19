In-form Edinburgh flanker brands Glasgow pitch 'horrible' as he signs new deal the Hive

Recent Scotland debutant happy with switch to Hampden

Ben Muncaster has never been to Hampden but the Edinburgh forward is relishing the opportunity to play on the famous turf on Sunday.

Muncaster, who has signed a new two-year deal with the capital club, is no fan of artificial surfaces, particularly Scotstoun's, so Glasgow Warriors' decision to move the inter-city derby away from their usual home is fine by him.

The green, green grass of the national football stadium took a bit of a battering during last weekend’s Scottish League Cup final and there will be another match played at the ground before Glasgow and Edinburgh lock horns. Queen’s Park host Raith Rovers on Friday night and with rain forecast over the next few days, the surface could well cut up during Sunday’s 1872 Cup first leg. Nevertheless, Muncaster is delighted to be swapping astro for the real thing.

Ben Muncaster has signed a new two-year deal with Edinburgh Rugby. Pic: Edinburgh Rugby | Edinburgh Rugby

“I love it,” he said. “It’s just natural give. I feel like I can step a bit easier. When you’re on the 4Gs it’s like it’s almost you’re so much more prone to rolling your ankle and whatnot. I prefer playing on grass every day of the week.”

Edinburgh have played on a 4G pitch at the Hive for the last four seasons and Glasgow have been on an artificial turf for even longer. Muncaster feels the Scotstoun surface is particularly troublesome.

“It’s a horrible pitch to play on, let’s be honest,” he said. “It’s probably the hardest 4G I’ve played on, and Glasgow are used to playing on it. And they’re used to the wind, they’re used to the little intricacies that they play with in that stadium, so yeah, I would say it does actually help playing at Hampden.”

The stats would seem to back him up. It’s over three years since the Warriors lost a regular season league game at Scotstoun and six years since Edinburgh won there. In that context, Glasgow would appear to be taking a risk by moving the game to Hampden but the club is looking at the bigger picture. They are keen to build on last season’s United Rugby Championship success and have already sold 25,000 tickets for Sunday. The final attendance is likely to be around four times Scotstoun’s 7,200 capacity.

Ben Muncaster during an Edinburgh Rugby training session at Hive Stadium this week. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Edinburgh are keen to spoil the party and deliver a pre-Christmas bloody nose to their hosts who are overwhelming favourites. Muncaster acknowledged that an away win would be a huge statement by Sean Everitt’s side but was reluctant to elaborate. “Actions speak louder than words,” said the flanker.

The 23-year-old has certainly done his talking on the pitch this season, scoring five tries in six appearances for Edinburgh, and his form earned him a call-up to the national squad for the autumn series. He made his Scotland debut in the win over Portugal and knows Sunday is a chance to test himself against a couple of Gregor Townsend’s regular back-row stalwarts, with Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge both likely to be in the Glasgow side.

“Look, it’s a massive, massive opportunity to go against the starting back row and see what happens,” he said.

After a couple of injury-interrupted seasons it’s pleasing to see Muncaster having a run of games and bringing his powerful ball-carrying abilities to bear. As well as demonstrating his eye for a try, he’s shown his versatility by playing across the back row and is enjoying his rugby under Everitt. He said signing the new contract was a “no brainer”.

Edinburgh's Ben Muncaster runs through to score a first half try against Benetton at Hive Stadium last month. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I love the way we’re playing. I’m just trying to buy into the momentum as much as I possibly can and see where it takes me. This is my hometown club, and I’m loving playing my rugby here under Sean Everitt. The team is playing some exciting rugby, and I’m really enjoying my own game as well. I’m excited for the future. There is plenty of room for growth and we’re moving in the right direction as a squad.”

The festive double-header with Glasgow will be a good measure of just where Edinburgh are as the season approaches its halfway point. The second-placed Warriors are nine points ahead of their Scottish rivals and will travel to Murrayfield for the return leg of the 1872 Cup on December 28.

“I think they’re going to be as up for it as us,” added Muncaster. “Look, I’m just fully backing Edinburgh. We want it so much, and I can’t wait for it. I mean, first of all it’s Scotland competition, and, secondly, they’re our rivals, there’s that extra bit of niggle. We absolutely relish these things. I can’t wait for it.”

Given how well each team knows the other, tensions can sometimes run high and Muncaster knows the importance of not letting the occasion get to him.

“I would say you’ve got to get your detail right at the start of the week, get all the tactical and strategic sides out of the way, and then you can fully emotionally prepare for when it comes to the weekend,” he said. “I would say I’m pretty chilled during the week, and then start to build up to it as it gets closer.”