Greenock granny, 77, flies in from Australia for Scotland double-header

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tuipulotu family connection for this weekend’s Scotland double-header has been strengthened by a surprise visit from Sione’s and Mosese’s granny.

Jacqueline Thomson arrived in the country from Australia on Tuesday and was reunited with her grandsons amid emotional scenes at Murrayfield. The 77-year-old emigrated from Greenock as a child and is the reason why the Melbourne-born Tuipulotu brothers are eligible for Scotland. It is the first time in 12 years that Jacqueline has returned to Scotland and the flight over was made possible by Skyscanner, one of Scottish Rugby’s sponsors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tuipulotu brothers, Sione (left) and Mosese (right) with Scottish grandmother Jaqueline Thomson. | Scottish Rugby

“It was a massive surprise,” said Mosese, 23, who joined Edinburgh in the summer from New South Wales Waratahs. “They did pretty well to keep it under wraps, but it was a pretty emotional one also because when I left home to say goodbye and move over here for rugby, you never quite know when you're going to see your family again. It was a very special moment to see my gran.”

For Sione, 27, it was perhaps even more special. The Scotland captain believed his grandmother would never be able to see him play rugby again due to her age and health.

“I came into Murrayfield thinking I was doing a promo for Skyscanner and then my Gran is sitting there!” said Sione. “It caught me off guard. It’s not something I thought would be possible.

“My Gran is such a character and is probably where we get most of our personality from. I’m so happy that everyone will get to meet her and put a face to everything. I’d given up hope of my Gran coming to see my play in Scotland so for it now to be a reality is just unbelievable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sione will lead the senior Scotland side against Australia at Murrayfield on Sunday and Mosese will make his first appearance in dark blue when he plays for Scotland A against Chile at Hive Stadium on Saturday. Sione has said that Mosese was always his granny’s favourite and the younger brother wasn’t about to disagree.

Mosese Tuipulotu during a Scotland training session at Oriam. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group) | SNS Group / SRU

“I think he says that just because I spent a lot of time with her when I was young,” said Mosese. “I would always love going over to her house and just the small things I remember, she would always read to us, have a cup of tea with her. I'm sure she loves all her grandchildren, but yeah, I think I'm the favourite!

“She's kind of gone a full circle. She left here as a young girl and she's come back and now she's back here where she grew up and being able to watch both her boys pulling a Scotland jersey, so it'll be cool for her, I'm sure.

“She's always been a big, big influence in our life growing up. She's always been around, sometimes when our parents weren't around, she'd take care of us. She's a great woman with plenty of character so we love her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Granny Thomson, it has been a special homecoming: “I’ve had such an amazing week. It’s been incredible to have Skyscanner fly me back home and surprise the boys. They were both so stunned.