Ian McLauchlan dressing room tribute ahead of Lions' tour opener in Australia

Scotland prop remembered in Australia

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British and Irish Lions paid tribute to Ian McLauchlan ahead of their first tour match in Australia.

The Scotland prop, who played eight Test matches for the Lions in the 1970s, died earlier this month at the age of 83.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ferocious scrummager, McLauchlan was short on stature but huge in heart and nicknamed Mighty Mouse for his fearsome commitment to the cause.

A Lions jersey bearing Ian McLauchlan’s name and number hangs in the away dressing room at Optus Stadium in Perth before the Lions' tour opener against Western Force. | British & Irish Lions

A Lions jersey bearing McLauchlan’s name and number was placed in the away dressing room before the match against Western Force in Perth on Saturday.

The Ayrshire loosehead played 30 times in total for the Lions and was a key player in the Test series victories over New Zealand in 1971 and South Africa in 1974.

“Everyone at the British & Irish Lions sends our heartfelt condolences to the McLauchlan family at this incredibly sad time,” said Ieuan Evans, the Lions chair and tour manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mighty Mouse had a huge impact on the Lions across two highly successful Tours. To win back-to-back Lions series in New Zealand and then South Africa is a phenomenal achievement.

Ian McLauchlan, pictured at a Lions training camp ahead of the tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1971. | Getty Images

“Not only was he a key part of the last side to win a Lions Series against the All Blacks in 1971, but he then went on to become one of the legendary invincibles from South Africa in 1974. Mighty Mouse was a huge character - adored by Lions and Scotland fans alike.”

McLauchlan won 43 caps for Scotland, 19 as captain, and Ian McGeechan remembered him as an inspiring team-mate.

“I played a lot of my rugby for Scotland with the Mouse,” McGeechan said on Sky Sports. “He was 5ft 8in and 15 stone but such a competitor. He was also a mentor, and as a new player coming in he was really supportive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Andy Irvine and I came in together and he just drove players to perform. He captained Scotland 19 times but he also grew in the Lions environment. He played eight Tests, won five of them, drew two and lost one across two tours.

“He positively influenced everyone around him. He was a great man and it’s a big loss.”