'I want to make it clear': Forgotten Scotland man sets out his international ambitions

Hooker reveals he has spoken to Townsend about situation

It’s more than 15 months since Dave Cherry last pulled on a Scotland jersey but the Edinburgh hooker has made it clear his international ambitions burn as brightly as ever.

The 33-year-old played his 100th match for his hometown club in Saturday’s 10-7 win over Glasgow Warriors and turned in a typically abrasive performance to help secure a much needed win.

It was a proud moment for Cherry who was starting his first game since September and he spoke afterwards about trying to force his way back into Gregor Townsend’s squad.

“I want to make it clear I am still going and still available,” he said. “My desire to get back in and play for Scotland is still there.”

Dave Cherry has not featured for Scotland since last year's World Cup. | SNS Group

Cherry won the last of his 11 caps in Scotland’s Rugby World Cup opener against eventual winners South Africa in Marseille on September 10 last year. The hooker’s participation in the tournament was brought to a premature end a couple of days later when he fell down stairs at the team hotel in France. Cherry banged his head and suffered a concussion and was withdrawn from the squad.

He hasn’t featured for Scotland since but Townsend did speak positively about his form ahead of the Autumn Nations Series and indicated that he remained in his thoughts. The national coach selected Ewan Ashman, Dylan Richardson and Paddy Harrison as hookers in his autumn squad then later added Johnny Matthews. Glasgow Warriors’ Gregor Hiddleston, who was Cherry’s direct rival at Murrayfield on Saturday, is another who could come into contention when Townsend names his Six Nations squad next month.

Cherry said he had spoken to Townsend about his situation. “He basically said just keep doing what you’re doing, and that’s about it,” said the player. “I’m just focused on myself and my own performance and trying to put my best foot forward and hopefully I get selected.”

Cherry’s more immediate aim is to help Edinburgh build on Saturday’s win over Glasgow Warriors in the 1872 Cup second leg. The capital club had been comprehensively outplayed in the first game at Hampden where they had given away a slew of penalties and had had two players sin-binned in a ragged first half before eventually losing 33-14.

The hooker noted that the team’s discipline was far better at Murrayfield and he also praised his side’s defence. Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, had called on his team to show more intent and Cherry said the message had got through.

Dave Cherry helped Edinburgh Rugby defeat Glasgow Warriors. | SNS Group

“Clarity through the week led to intent in the game,” he said. “It showed out there, it was far clearer what we were doing. Our defence was structured and I think that kind of led to the win.

“Our home form has been good but we need to take that on the road. Playing Glasgow, you always want to win those games – big crowd and a big occasion for myself. I am delighted with the team performance.”

It was also a special personal moment for Cherry who grew up in the city but took a circuitous route into the pro game and signed for Edinburgh after a spell in the lower divisions in France. He now becomes the club’s 45th centurion