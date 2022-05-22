'I could barely breathe' - Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie on the barnstorming run that lit up Murrayfield

Edinburgh's Luke Crosbie leaves Ali Price and Josh McKay in his wake during the 1872 Cup win over Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Crosbie was brought down three times as he carried the ball from halfway into Edinburgh’s 22, but he kept on bouncing back to his feet without any slowing of momentum, putting Edinburgh firmly onto the front foot ahead of Magnus Bradbury’s try a few minutes later.

Having struggled to find their flow in the first half, Edinburgh were suddenly in complete control, and scored another try before the end through Damien Hoyland.

“I don't know what happened,” smiled Crosbie afterwards. “I kind of ran, hit the deck, didn't feel anyone on top of me so got up. Then the same thing kept happening. It was like doing this fitness thing that we do, down-and-ups across the field. By the time the ball went away I could barely breathe, but it's part of the game. It was a good carry.

“I like carrying the ball,” he added. “All I want to do as a back-row is to tackle and carry, that's my job. I want to get front-foot ball for the team, and I also want to put my body on the line and try and get the ball back.

“I think it's important if you want to be a good team in these big games that each player needs to know their responsibility and be a cog in the system by being good at whatever their job is.”

The victory means Edinburgh’s next assignment is away to the DHL Stormers in the United Rugby Championship’s play-off quarter-finals in two weekends’ time. It is a big ask against a team which has won its last eight games on the bounce, but Crosbie insists that the capital men have nothing to fear.

“They're a physical side but we can put a performance on the field that can get the result that we want,” he insisted. “We’ve shown that before. I'm sure we'll enjoy tonight, then we've got a training week next week to prepare for the quarter-final.

“It was important to get that win tonight after two tough defeats. We work hard to go and get the performance that we know we're capable of. It's frustrating when you get beaten when you know as a collective that you are good enough to get a good result, so we’ll take confidence from that win over Glasgow and look to build on it.”

Crosbie’s form for Edinburgh at the start of this season led to him picking up his first Scotland cap against Tonga in October, but a torn calf meant he missed out on the chance to compete for further international honours during the Six Nations window.

He has returned to fitness and started to hit form at just the right time for Scotland’s summer tour to Argentina but insists that he is not looking that far ahead.