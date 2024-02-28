Glasgow and Scotland's Huw Jones in action during the Calcutta Cup win over England at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Huw Jones has put an end to speculation over his future by signing a contract extension with Glasgow Warriors.

The Scotland centre has been heavily linked with French clubs Montpellier and Bayonne after catching the eye of the Top 14 pair with world-class performances for club and country over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow confirmed they held off "significant competition" to secure the 30-year-old on a new two-year contract and hailed the contract announcement as a "statement of intent".

Jones joins fellow Scotland internationals Scott Cummings, Jamie Bhatti and Johnny Matthews – as well as young talents Gregor Hiddleston, Angus Fraser and Nathan McBeth – in extending his stay at Scotstoun.

“When it came down to it, it was a really easy decision to be honest,” Jones told the Warriors website.

“We’ve got a really good thing going here in Glasgow, and we fully believe that we’re on our way to becoming one of the top teams in Europe – we’re going strongly in the league and in the knockout stages in the Champions Cup, and we’ve got a playing group that is constantly improving. That’s an environment that I really want to be a part of going forward.

“Off the field, too, I’m incredibly settled in Glasgow. We’ve got a baby on the way in the next five weeks, which is hugely exciting, and we have great connections to our families across the UK. We’ve got a superb support network around us and that’s such an important thing for us as a family, so it was a no-brainer to be staying.

“I love all of the boys here and I love working with the coaching group. Since Franco [Smith] came in, he’s helped to drive standards and improve us across the board, and he’s helped to create a brilliant culture at this club. Nigel [Carolan], Pete [Murchie] and Al [Dickinson] are all excellent coaches too, and I’ve got no desire to move and leave that behind. I really enjoy being here and coming in to work every day.

“I believe we can win silverware and it’s up to us as a squad to make that happen. It’s a really exciting time to be a Glasgow Warrior.”

Jones has scored 20 tries in 67 appearances across two spells at Glasgow having initially joined in 2017 following a stint in South Africa before returning in 2022 after a season at Harlequins. He has formed highly successful partnerships with both Sione Tuipulotu and Stafford McDowall at club level, dove-tailing to devastating effect with both teammates in the Glasgow midfield. He has also become a fixture in the midfield alongside Tuipulotu on the highest stage, establishing himself as Scotland’s first-choice outside-centre since returning to the Warriors last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jones won his 46th cap in the Six Nations victory over England at Murrayfield on Saturday, providing two assists to Duhan van der Merwe as Gregor Townsend's side lifted the Calcutta Cup for a fourth consecutive year. He was the tournament’s joint-top try-scorer last year with four scores, whilst his partnership with Tuipulotu saw both men named in the official Team of the Tournament. His most recent appearance in Glasgow colours saw Jones run in a brace of tries in a Player of the Match-winning performance against Toulon at Scotstoun.