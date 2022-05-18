Huw Jones rejoins Glasgow Warriors on ‘multi-year deal’ after season at Harlequins

Huw Jones in action for Glasgow Warriors during the 2020-21 season. He will rejoin the club in the summer (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The versatile Scotland international will rejoin the team in the summer after a season at Harlequins.

Jones, 28, left Glasgow at the end of the 2020-21 campaign to sign for the English champions but is returning north on what Warriors say is “a multi-year contract”.

The Scotland international has played most of his rugby at outside centre but has also been deployed regularly at full-back. He has been capped 32 times by Scotland.

Huw Jones left Glasgow last year to join Harlequins. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jones told the Glasgow Warriors website: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Glasgow. I lived there for five years and I made a lot of friends and memories, and I’m looking forward to making more both on and off the field in the seasons ahead.

“There’s a great core group of players at Glasgow that want to take the club forward and I’m really keen to be a part of that.

“I’ve gained a lot of valuable experience playing for Harlequins this season and I’m excited to return and show how I’ve developed as a player, and to pull on the Glasgow Warriors jersey again.”

The Scotstoun club are currently well served in the centre, with Sam Johnson, Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn and Stafford McDowall all vying for the 12 and 13 berths. Jones’ versatility means he can also cover at full-back, a position he played in for Glasgow for much of the 2020-21 season.

Head coach Danny Wilson said: “We’re really excited to bring Huw back to the club. Huw has shown for both Glasgow, and more recently for Harlequins, he is a real attacking presence at both 13 and 15.

“We wanted to add to our midfield to bring depth to an already strong position and the fact Huw can genuinely play other outside back positions will further enhance our squad depth for next season.”

Having been overlooked for this season’s Six Nations, Jones will hope his return north can revive his Scotland career.