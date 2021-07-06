Huw Jones joins Harlequins after leaving Glasgow Warriors

Scotland centre Huw Jones has signed for new English champions Harlequins after parting company with Glasgow Warriors.

By Graham Bean
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 1:00 pm
Huw Jones has signed for Harlequins. Picture: Craig Williamson/SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 27-year-old quit Scotstoun when his contract expired at the end of the season and was widely expected to move to France.

However, the 31-times capped back has opted instead for the Twickenham Stoop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He becomes the club’s second international recruit this summer after Italy fly-half Tommaso Allan, the former Scotland under-20 international, who will join Quins from Benetton.

Jones said: “To be able to join the reigning Premiership champions and a side that plays such an attractive brand of rugby is a rare opportunity and one that I couldn’t turn down.

“There is a great playing group here and some fantastic coaches, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Read More

Read More
Elliot Daly claims he has persuaded Stuart Hogg to support England at the Euros

Quins attack and backs coach Nick Evans added: “Huw made a big impact when he burst onto the scene a few years ago, and he has fantastic instincts for the game.

“Huw is an attack-minded player, and we believe he will fit into the Harlequins way well.

“We look for players who will suit the Harlequins DNA, and we see that in Huw.”

Jones was often deployed as a full-back by Glasgow by prefers to play in the centre and it was in this position that he won a Scotland recall last season.

He played in all five Six Nations matches, starting in the record win over Italy and coming on as a replacement against England, Wales, Ireland and France. He scored tries in the matches with Ireland and Italy.

A message from the Editor: Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription

Glasgow Warriors
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.