Huw Jones during a Scotland training session ahead of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

There was a period when Huw Jones had drifted out of the picture with Scotland and feared his international career was over.

The outside centre had moved south to join Harlequins and lost his Test place to Chris Harris. Happily for Jones, a return to Glasgow Warriors after a season in England saw him reclaim the Scotland No 13 jersey and he is in pole position to keep it for this Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large part of his revival was down to the centre partnership he forged with Sione Tuipulotu which was transferred seamlessly from Scotstoun to the national side last season. But Jones also acknowledges that he has had to work harder on the defensive side of his game to convince coaches of his readiness to return to the Test stage and he credits Scotland's defence guru Steve Tandy with helping him.

“Looks, there’s no hiding from the fact that I’ve made defensive errors in games,” said Jones with admirable candour. “It’s certainly been a focus point because it was something that was highlighted by coaches who said it needed to improve so I’ve obviously had to go away and work on that.

“In the beginning I probably hadn’t played enough professional rugby to experience that sort of pressure. In those highly pressured defensive situations you can get exposed pretty quickly. But I’m a little bit older now, I’ve played a lot more games, I’ve trained with good players and the coaching…. Steve Tandy has been absolutely brilliant, across the squad and with me personally. I’m able to read things a lot better. I’m able to use my physicality in the tackle more effectively.”

The 30-year-old is a natural attacker and his record of 16 tries from 43 caps is ample proof of the threat he poses but after initially bursting on to the scene with a flurry of tries in 2017 and 2018, Jones lost his way a little bit.

“If I’m honest, there were times when I definitely thought that I had played my last game for Scotland,” he said. “I got to a point where I wasn’t really getting much communication. It seemed like there was nothing I could really do to get back into the squad.

“All it is, really, is just a run of games and a bit of form. But yeah, there was certainly a time when I had left Glasgow and was down at Quins when I thought that was it for me. Coming back to Glasgow definitely helped me, to get back playing and back playing well with other Scottish players.”

Jones has been moved out to the wing by Glasgow this season because of injury problems in the back three but he returned to his favoured centre berth in his last outing and excelled alongside Tuipulotu in the Champions Cup win over Toulon.

“It was important for me. Probably more important than I actually realised,” he said. “Being on the wing, I didn’t mind it too much. But obviously 13 is my preferred position. Getting back in there and having a good game was good for the confidence.