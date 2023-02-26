They have set the pace from day one and, following a draw against Selkirk to open things up, they have gone on to win 17 games in a row. They have also defended the Bill McLaren Shield for a large number of those games and completed their great run with a 39-21 bonus point win at Glasgow Hawks on Saturday.
“It’s a huge achievement to go a whole season unbeaten,” Douglas said. “It wasn’t always easy, we’ve been put under pressure, but we’ve found ways to win. I can’t be any prouder of the players. I think the big thing we’ve had is consistency in the squad. We’ve got Hawick boys in there with a couple of Langholm lads and an Aussie at centre, so I think it’s just how tight we are and we’ve got a squad that wants to work hard the whole time.”
Despite accruing 80 points from 18 games, Hawick have won nothing yet, though, and next up face the play-offs. In the play-off semi-finals this coming Saturday, Hawick will take on Marr and Currie Chieftains will host Edinburgh Accies.
The final is on March 11 and Douglas added: “We know we’ve only completed stage one of things now. We’re under no illusions as to how tough a side Marr can be, but we’re in a good place, we’re confident. I’m really looking forward to the weekend.”