HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Coronavirus causes Hong Kong and Singapore legs to be postponed

World Rugby is rescheduling two rounds of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series including the Hong Kong sevens due to the spread of coronavirus.







The events will now be staged at the end of the series with the Singapore leg taking place on October 10-11 and the Hong Kong tournament on October 16-18.

"The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority," a World Rugby statement read.

"This prudent decision has been taken in order to help protect the global rugby community and the wider public and was taken based on the World Health Organisation and relevant public authority travel and health guidelines.

"The decision is fully supported by stakeholders, including unions and commercial partners."

The decision was taken in conjunction with the Hong Kong Rugby Union and Sport Singapore.

Sevens is the latest sporting event to be cancelled because of the spread of coronavirus, which first emerged in China in December and has since claimed 1,355 lives among almost 60,000 infected in the country.

The Chinese Grand Prix and World Athletics Indoor Championships, which were both due to held next month, have joined tennis, football and golf in facing postponements and cancellations as a result of the virus.