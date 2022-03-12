Chris Harris and Stuart Hogg of Scotland celebrate their side's win in Italy

How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations win against Italy

Scotland chalked up their second win of this year’s Six Nations with a 33-22 victory over Italy in Rome.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 5:38 pm

Gregor Townsend’s men scored five tries as they moved up to fourth in the standings ahead of their final match of the tournament next weekend against Ireland in Dublin.

We rate each Scotland player out of ten – with a number of impressive performances.

1. Pierre Schoeman

Abrasive performance from the Scotland prop in the scrum and showed up well in the loose. 7

Photo: Mike Egerton

2. George Turner

Back in the starting XV and delivered at the lineout with some impressive long throws. Sparked the move which led to Johnson’s try. 7

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SRU

3. Zander Fagerson

Carried well and strong in the scrum before making way for WP Nel. 6

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. Sam Skinner

Strong in the lineout in tandem with Grant Gilchrist. 6

Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI

Scotland Six Nations Italy Rome Gregor Townsend
