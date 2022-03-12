How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations win against Italy

Gregor Townsend’s men scored five tries as they moved up to fourth in the standings ahead of their final match of the tournament next weekend against Ireland in Dublin.
We rate each Scotland player out of ten – with a number of impressive performances.
1. Pierre Schoeman
Abrasive performance from the Scotland prop in the scrum and showed up well in the loose. 7
2. George Turner
Back in the starting XV and delivered at the lineout with some impressive long throws. Sparked the move which led to Johnson’s try. 7
3. Zander Fagerson
Carried well and strong in the scrum before making way for WP Nel. 6
4. Sam Skinner
Strong in the lineout in tandem with Grant Gilchrist. 6
