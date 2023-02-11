How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations success against Wales at Murrayfield

Finn Russell ran the show as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at BT Murrayfield to kick off a Guinness Six Nations campaign with back-to-back victories for the first time.

The Racing 92 stand-off was at his magnificent best as he laid three of his side’s five tries on a plate for his team-mates and was also heavily involved in another.

Wales, who had won on six of their previous seven visits to Edinburgh, made things tough for Gregor Townsend’s team in the first half, but it was one-way traffic after the break as the hosts notched 22 points without reply to back up their Calcutta Cup victory in style and claim the Doddie Weir Cup.

We give each player involved a mark out of ten for their performance.

1 . Pierre Schoeman Impressive from the loosehead who won a key turnover in the first half, was lively in the loose and solid at the scrum. 7 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2 . George Turner Scored the breakthrough try in the first half and was sent to the sin-bin two minutes later for a high tackle on George North but returned to play his part before making way for Fraser Brown. 7 Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Back in the team after a hamstring injury and quickly got up to speed. Gave away the odd penalty. 6 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4 . Richie Gray His memorable lineout steal in the first half which stemmed the Welsh tide when Scotland were up against it summed up a towering performance. 8 Photo: Jane Barlow Photo Sales