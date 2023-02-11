How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations success against Wales at Murrayfield
Finn Russell ran the show as Scotland blitzed Wales 35-7 at BT Murrayfield to kick off a Guinness Six Nations campaign with back-to-back victories for the first time.
The Racing 92 stand-off was at his magnificent best as he laid three of his side’s five tries on a plate for his team-mates and was also heavily involved in another.
Wales, who had won on six of their previous seven visits to Edinburgh, made things tough for Gregor Townsend’s team in the first half, but it was one-way traffic after the break as the hosts notched 22 points without reply to back up their Calcutta Cup victory in style and claim the Doddie Weir Cup.
We give each player involved a mark out of ten for their performance.