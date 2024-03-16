How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations loss to Ireland as duo land 8s

Scotland’s 2024 Six Nations campaign ended in defeat after going down 17-13 against Ireland in Dublin.

Gregor Townsend’s men put up a brave fight against one of the best teams in the world but eventually caved in to incessant Irish pressure in the second half, with tries from Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter allowing the Irish to retain their title.

Scotland set up a grandstand finish of their own with a late Huw Jones try, but it was not enough in the end.

Here are the player ratings from Scotland’s last match of the campaign:

1 . Pierre Schoeman Tough shift in the scrum but part of a big defensive effort. Tackled hard before handing over to Rory Sutherland on 49 minutes to give the Oyonnax prop his first outing of this Six Nations. 6

2 . George Turner His misjudged throw in the first half gave Ireland their opening try from a Scotland lineout but he recovered well and tackled with his customary zeal. 6

3 . Zander Fagerson Playing in his 67th Test to become Scotland's most capped prop, Fagerson found himself under pressure at the scrum and was penalised by referee Matthew Carley. Carried well and kept going until the 70th minute when he was replaced by Javan Sebastian. 6