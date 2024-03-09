How the Scotland players rated in Six Nations defeat to Italy as best and worst performers highlighted

Scotland lost in Rome for the first time since 2012 as their Six Nations title hopes were shredded by a stirring second-half comeback from Italy.

The hosts won 31-29 amid raucous scenes at a sold-out Stadio Olimpico after the Scots threw away a 22-10 lead. They will now go to Dublin next weekend to scrap for the minor places but with the consolation prize of the Triple Crown still up for grabs.

It was a hugely disappointing outcome and brings to an end Scotland’s run of 13 consecutive victories over Italy, but there was joy unconfined for the home side and scenes of great emotion on the pitch. This was their first home win in the Six Nations for 11 years and they deserved to celebrate accordingly.

We give each starter for Scotland a mark out of ten for their performance at the Stadio Olimpico.

1 . Pierre Schoeman Notched Scotland’s third try from a lineout drive but was the culprit when George Horne went over early in the second half. The scrum-half’s score was chalked off because Schoeman had blocked Ross Vintcent in the build-up. A key moment. 5/10 Photo: Giampiero Sposito Photo Sales

2 . George Turner Good throwing at the lineout and put in a thumping tackle on Ange Capuozzo before Italy scored their third try. Made 16 successful tackles - more than any other Scotland player - before making way for Ewan Ashman for the final quarter. 7 Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Got the ball rolling with Scotland’s opening try before things unravelled. Carried well and won a couple of turnovers but Italy began to get scrum dominance in the second half. Made way for Eliiot Millar-Mills. 6 Photo: Adam Davy Photo Sales