Scotland’s Blair Kinghorn appears dejected after the final whistle of the Guinness Six Nations defeat to Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

How the Scotland players rated in narrow Six Nations defeat to Wales

After the elation of the Calcutta Cup win over England in their Six Nations opener at Murrayfield, Scotland were brought back to earth in Cardiff following a 20-17 defeat to Wales.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 8:13 pm

A second-half yellow card to Scotland fly-half Finn Russell proved decisive as the home side edged a tight encounter to ensure they bounced back from their defeat to Ireland in the opening round of fixtures.

Darcy Graham’s first-half try for Scotland was cancelled out by Welsh prop Tomas Francis as the sides entered the break level at 14-14 with the rest of the points coming from the boot of Russell and Wales captain Dan Biggar.

Russell and Biggar traded penalties in the second-half but it was Biggar who made the difference with the winning drop goal seven minutes from time while Scotland were down to 14 men after Russell was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

Our chief rugby writer Graham Bean talks you through how the Scotland players rated ...

1. Pierre Schoeman

A first Six Nations start for the Edinburgh prop who acquitted himself well. Made way for Rory Sutherland but soon returned to the field when the Worcester prop get injured. - 7

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

2. Stuart McInally

Back in the starting line-up and solid enough. Replaced on 44 minutes with the rest of the front row. - 6

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU

3. WP Nel

Conceded an early scrum penalty but soldiered on until Zander Fagerson took over. - 6

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

4. Jonny Gray

Tough shift for the lock who was injured in the second half and replaced by Rory Darge, necessitating a reshuffle with Sam Skinner moving into the second row. - 5

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

