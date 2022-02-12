How the Scotland players rated in narrow Six Nations defeat to Wales

A second-half yellow card to Scotland fly-half Finn Russell proved decisive as the home side edged a tight encounter to ensure they bounced back from their defeat to Ireland in the opening round of fixtures.

Darcy Graham’s first-half try for Scotland was cancelled out by Welsh prop Tomas Francis as the sides entered the break level at 14-14 with the rest of the points coming from the boot of Russell and Wales captain Dan Biggar.

Russell and Biggar traded penalties in the second-half but it was Biggar who made the difference with the winning drop goal seven minutes from time while Scotland were down to 14 men after Russell was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on.

Our chief rugby writer Graham Bean talks you through how the Scotland players rated ...

1. Pierre Schoeman A first Six Nations start for the Edinburgh prop who acquitted himself well. Made way for Rory Sutherland but soon returned to the field when the Worcester prop get injured. - 7

2. Stuart McInally Back in the starting line-up and solid enough. Replaced on 44 minutes with the rest of the front row. - 6

3. WP Nel Conceded an early scrum penalty but soldiered on until Zander Fagerson took over. - 6

4. Jonny Gray Tough shift for the lock who was injured in the second half and replaced by Rory Darge, necessitating a reshuffle with Sam Skinner moving into the second row. - 5