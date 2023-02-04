News you can trust since 1817
How the Scotland players rated in dazzling Six Nations and Calcutta Cup win over England

Scotland got their hands on the Calcutta Cup once again with an enthralling 29-23 win over England at Twickenham to start their 2023 Six Nations campaign with a bang.

By Graham Bean
1 hour ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 9:26pm

Double try scorer Duhan van der Merwe plundered his decisive second score in the 74th minute as Scotland came from behind to take the spoils. The marauding Lions wing had already brought Twickenham to its feet with a stunning first-half score that began in his own half and saw five would-be tacklers beaten by his speed, strength and footwork.

Huw Jones and Ben White also got themselves on the scoresheet, while Finn Russell landed nine points with the boot as Scotland defeated the Auld Enemy for the third year in a row.

We give each player involved in this famous victory a mark out of ten for their performance at Twickenham.

1. Pierre Schoeman

A driving presence in the loose and part of a formidable front row which stood up well in the scrum. Lasted 65 minutes before making way for Jamie Bhatti - 7.

2. George Turner

Throwing in was on point and part of a solid Scottish scrum. Did his bit then handed the baton to Fraser Brown just before the hour mark - 7.

3. WP Nel

Zander Fagerson’s absence prompted much hand wringing but Nel was immense, bringing all his experience to bear. He’s 36 but looks like he could go on for years - 8.

4. Richie Gray

His part in Scotland’s winning try will never be forgotten. Showed brilliantly quick hands to ship the ball on to Matt Fagerson. It capped an outstanding showing - 8.

