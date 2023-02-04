How the Scotland players rated in dazzling Six Nations and Calcutta Cup win over England
Scotland got their hands on the Calcutta Cup once again with an enthralling 29-23 win over England at Twickenham to start their 2023 Six Nations campaign with a bang.
Double try scorer Duhan van der Merwe plundered his decisive second score in the 74th minute as Scotland came from behind to take the spoils. The marauding Lions wing had already brought Twickenham to its feet with a stunning first-half score that began in his own half and saw five would-be tacklers beaten by his speed, strength and footwork.
Huw Jones and Ben White also got themselves on the scoresheet, while Finn Russell landed nine points with the boot as Scotland defeated the Auld Enemy for the third year in a row.
We give each player involved in this famous victory a mark out of ten for their performance at Twickenham.