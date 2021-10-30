How the Scotland players rated in 60-14 win against Tonga

It was an excellent start to a quartet of matches across four weeks, with Australia, South Africa and Japan to visit BT Murrayfield in November.
The result and some individual displays will have given Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend some food for though ahead of those matches and we take a look at how each player performed against the against the Pacific Islanders ...
1. Pierre Schoeman
The popular prop burrowed over for a first-half try to make it a Scotland debut to remember. Fronted up well in the scrums. 8
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / S
2. George Turner
Has emerged as Scotland’s frontline hooker this year and turned in another solid performance capped off by a try from a lineout drive. 7
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU
3. Zander Fagerson
Solid display from the Glasgow tighthead in his first Scotland outing since the Lions tour. Brought stability and experience. 7
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU
4. Jamie Hodgson
An excellent debut for the Edinburgh lock who looked at home at this level. Could be a key asset this autumn, particularly with the injury problems at lock. 8
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU