Luke Crosbie of Scotland and Juan Martin Gonzalez of Argentina jump for a high ball during a test match between Argentina and Scotland at Estadio 23 de Agosto on July 2, 2022 in Jujuy, Argentina. (Photo by Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

How the Scotland players rated in 26-18 defeat to Argentina

Scotland got their Summer Tour off to a disappointing start after going down 26-18 to Argentina in Jujuy.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 11:12 pm

Gregor Townsend’s side failed to cross the Argentine 22 once in a dismal first-half that left them chasing an 18-6 deficit after conceding tries to Jerónimo De La Fuente and Santiago Carreras.

Scotland rallied after the break, with two tries in four minutes from Mark Bennett and Rory Hutchinson bringing them back level with thoughts turning to a comeback victory.

However, straight from kick-off, Scotland switched off and allowed Argentina to restore their lead instantly through a try from Gonzalo Bertranou.

A penalty conversion from Emiliano Boffelli put Los Pumas eight points ahead with 10 minutes left and Scotland were unable to reply as they suffered defeat in Argentina for the first time since 2008.

Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10:

1. Pierre Schoeman - 6

Solid at the scrum but never really posed his usual threat in the loose. Replaced by Rory Sutherland for the final 20 minutes. 6/10

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

2. George Turner - 6

A late arrival in South America due to illness, the hooker slotted back in comfortably enough. 6

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group / SRU

3. Zander Fagerson - 6

Penalised early on for not releasing, he settled into a decent scrummaging game. 6

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4. Grant Gilchrist - 6

Tour captain was Scotland’s lineout leader and things didn’t always go as planned. 6

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

ScotlandGregor Townsend
