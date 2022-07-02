How the Scotland players rated in 26-18 defeat to Argentina

Gregor Townsend’s side failed to cross the Argentine 22 once in a dismal first-half that left them chasing an 18-6 deficit after conceding tries to Jerónimo De La Fuente and Santiago Carreras.
Scotland rallied after the break, with two tries in four minutes from Mark Bennett and Rory Hutchinson bringing them back level with thoughts turning to a comeback victory.
However, straight from kick-off, Scotland switched off and allowed Argentina to restore their lead instantly through a try from Gonzalo Bertranou.
A penalty conversion from Emiliano Boffelli put Los Pumas eight points ahead with 10 minutes left and Scotland were unable to reply as they suffered defeat in Argentina for the first time since 2008.
Here is how the Scotland players rated out of 10: