How the Scotland players rated in 15-30 defeat by South Africa's powerful Springboks at Murrayfield

The visitors looked every inch their world champion status in a powerful victory in Edinburgh which disappointed the Scots who led narrowly at the interval.

However for all the disappointment there was pride for captain Stuart Hogg who equalled the international record for tries scored despite the defeat.

Here’s how the captain, and his Scotland team-mates rated in the penultimate match of the series.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of the best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: A terrible day at the office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of the worst performances you've seen.

1. Pierre Schoeman - 6 Toughest test yet for the Edinburgh loosehead and he relished the battle but Scotland were distinctly second best in the scrum. 6/10 Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

2. Stuart McInally - 6 Scotland struggled in the set-piece and it was a difficult game for the hooker in what was his first start for Scotland in a year. 6 Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson - 6 Tough old shift for the prop as South Africa freshened up their front row on the stroke of half-time. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4. Grant Gilchirst - 6 Carried well but lineout battle was tough for the Edinburgh man. His clean catch helped set up the move for Hogg’s second try. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / S Photo Sales