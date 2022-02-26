Six Nations: Scotland player ratings as France inflict damaging defeat on Gregor Townsend's men

The result ended any hopes of Gregor Townsend’s men winning the tournament and enhanced the French hopes of landing it for the first time since 2010.

It was difficult afternoon for the Scots, who were put to the sword by a ruthless French performance while also making mistakes of their own.

We talk you through how each player fared at BT Murrayfield and give them a score out of ten.

1. Pierre Schoeman Conceded a free kick at an early scrum and it was a tough shift up against the imposing Uini Atonio. 5 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

2. Stuart McInally Preferred to George Turner at hooker and threw some clever lineouts. Opposite number Julien Marchand was outstanding, however. 6 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson Back in the starting XV but it was hard going as France’s front row won the day. 6 Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Sam Skinner Lively in the loose and on the receiving end of a dangerously high tackle by Melvyn Jaminet. Making the transition from back row to lock wasn’t easy. 6 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales