The Scotland team look on with dejection after defeat by France at BT Murrayfield.

Six Nations: Scotland player ratings as France inflict damaging defeat on Gregor Townsend's men

Scotland suffered a 36-17 defeat by France in their third match of the Six Nations.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:27 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 9:32 pm

The result ended any hopes of Gregor Townsend’s men winning the tournament and enhanced the French hopes of landing it for the first time since 2010.

It was difficult afternoon for the Scots, who were put to the sword by a ruthless French performance while also making mistakes of their own.

We talk you through how each player fared at BT Murrayfield and give them a score out of ten.

1. Pierre Schoeman

Conceded a free kick at an early scrum and it was a tough shift up against the imposing Uini Atonio. 5

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales

2. Stuart McInally

Preferred to George Turner at hooker and threw some clever lineouts. Opposite number Julien Marchand was outstanding, however. 6

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson

Back in the starting XV but it was hard going as France’s front row won the day. 6

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Sam Skinner

Lively in the loose and on the receiving end of a dangerously high tackle by Melvyn Jaminet. Making the transition from back row to lock wasn’t easy. 6

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

Photo Sales
Six NationsScotlandFranceGregor TownsendBT Murrayfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4