How the Scotland players rated across 2025 Six Nations as star man breaks tournament record

The curtain came down on the 2025 Six Nations in Paris on Saturday night where Scotland’s 35-16 defeat saw them finish fourth for the fifth time in six seasons.
The win gave France the title, with Fabien Galthie’s side finishing one point ahead of England, and two in front of Ireland. Italy were fifth and Wales picked up the wooden spoon for the second season running.
Scotland opened their campaign with a 31-19 home victory over Italy but then lost heavily at Murrayfield to Ireland, 32-18, and agonisingly to England at Twickenham, 16-15. They bounced back to defeat Wales in Edinburgh 35-29.
Gregor Townsend’s side scored 16 tries across the campaign and conceded 14.
They used 29 players and here’s how they rated:
1. Pierre Schoeman - 7/10
Games played: 5 (4 starts, 1 sub)
Minutes played: 282
Points: 0
Made 51 carries across the campaign, second equal for a Scottish forward. The scrum had its issues, but it tended to be after Schoeman and fellow prop Zander Fagerson had gone off. Started four of the five games but kept in reserve for Ireland in the hope that he could make an impact off the bench. Sadly for Scotland, the game had all but gone by the time he came on. | SNS Group
2. Dave Cherry - 6
Games played: 5 (5 starts)
Minutes played: 265
Points: 0
Brought back from the international wilderness to be Scotland’s first-choice hooker. These were his first Test appearances since the 2023 Rugby World Cup. A steady-Eddie with his lineout throwing with 49 won and just two lost for a 96 per cent success rate, the fourth best in the tournament. Abrasive in the loose. | Getty Images Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
3. Zander Fagerson - 7
Games played: 5 (5 starts)
Minutes played: 354
Points: 0
Another huge shift from the prop who played the second most minutes of any Scotland forward, including the full 80 against France on Saturday night. As noted earlier, the Scottish scrum didn’t always run smoothly but Fagerson remains the rock it is built around. Made the most carries (57) of any Scotland forward. Surely a shoo-in for Lions selection. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: AFP via Getty Images
4. Jonny Gray - 5
Games played: 4 (4 starts)
Minutes played: 231
Points: 0
A welcome return for the second row forward who was out of rugby for 18 months with a knee issue. Started Scotland’s first four games then was dropped to the bench for the France match but had to withdraw due to a knee problem. Tireless performances if lacking a little dynamism. | SNS Group / SRU