How the Scotland players rated across 2025 Six Nations as star man breaks tournament record

1 . Pierre Schoeman - 7/10

Games played: 5 (4 starts, 1 sub) Minutes played: 282 Points: 0 Made 51 carries across the campaign, second equal for a Scottish forward. The scrum had its issues, but it tended to be after Schoeman and fellow prop Zander Fagerson had gone off. Started four of the five games but kept in reserve for Ireland in the hope that he could make an impact off the bench. Sadly for Scotland, the game had all but gone by the time he came on. | SNS Group