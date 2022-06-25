How the Scotland A players rated in big tour win over Chile in Santiago

Rufus McLean notched a late try in Scotland A's 45-5 win over Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

1. Jamie Bhatti

Glasgow prop added front-row experience in a solid set-piece display. Denied a first-half try when held up over the line. Made way for Pierre Schoeman with 12 minutes left. 7/10

2. Dave Cherry

Welcome return for the Edinburgh hooker who never saw any Six Nations action this year. His throwing in was on point and he had one or two attacking surges. 7

3. Javan Sebastian

The Scarlets prop was the only player in the squad not based in Scotland. At 27, he’s something of a latecomer to international rugby but didn’t look out of place. 6

4. Jamie Hodgson

More valuable international experience for the Edinburgh lock who was quietly efficient. 6

5. Scott Cummings

Back from injury to provide some nous in the boiler room and also weighed with a clever assist for Hoyland’s third try, breaking down the right before setting up the winger with a deft one-handed pass. 7

6. Ben Muncaster

Uncapped Edinburgh flanker was a handful in the loose and was unlucky not to score when Chilean full-back Urroz held him up. Guilty of failing to play in Rufus McLean late in the game when the winger had a clear run to the try-line. 6

7. Luke Crosbie

Proud evening for the captain who led by example. Created Scotland’s second try when he burst through the Chilean defence before playing in Horne. 7

8. Matt Fagerson

Another to make a welcome return following the foot injury he sustained against Wales. Impressive before making way for Magnus Bradbury. 6

9. George Horne

Dropped the ball early on but bounced back quickly and notched two first-half tries, the second via a delightful dummy. A danger every time he got the ball. 7

10. Ross Thompson

Neat and tidy performance from the stand-off who didn’t let his failure to find touch with an early penalty affect him. Kicked four from five conversions, the first from wide on the right. 7

11. Rufus McLean

Limited chances with ball in hand but will be pleased to have notched a late try after missing much of the season through injury. 6

12. Sione Tuipulotu

Involved in the first two tries and Chile struggled at times to cope with his formidable strength. Test opportunities surely await in Argentina. 7

13. Matt Currie

A couple of nice breaks from the Edinburgh centre but questionable whether he did enough to stick around for the Argentina games. 6

14. Damien Hoyland

Five years after he last played for Scotland the Edinburgh winger marked this A international with a hat-trick. Looked strong and sharp after a number of disruptive injuries. 8

15. Ollie Smith

Deserved international recognition after some decent outings for Glasgow. An outsider for the Test series but Scotland are short at full-back. 6

Replacements