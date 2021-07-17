In the final match before the three-game Test series against the Springboks, the Lions ran in seven tries, six of them from forwards.
Here’s how Warren Gatland’s squad rated:
1. Rory Sutherland
Another solid display from the Scot, who had a 100 per cent success rate from his seven tackles and carried well. 7/10
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie
Excellent showing by the Exeter hooker. Unlucky to have an early try disallowed but made up for it before the first half was over with a fine finish. Faultless at lineouts and made plenty of metres during his 49-minute outing. 9/10
Photo: Steve Haag/PA Wire
3. Tadhg Furlong
Made another big impression, especially when he was given possession. A quick break was crucial to the first try and was one of several noteworthy carries by the Leinster man. 8/10
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
4. Adam Beard
Even with the shadow of Alun Wyn Jones on the bench, the Ospreys player again made the most of his opportunity. Good work for his maiden Lions try and heavily involved in third score. 7/10
Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images