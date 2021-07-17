Alun Wyn Jones made his return from a dislocated shoulder as a second-half replacement as the British and Irish Lions defeated the Stormers.
Alun Wyn Jones made his return from a dislocated shoulder as a second-half replacement as the British and Irish Lions defeated the Stormers.

How the British and Irish Lions rated against the Stormers in their final match before the Test series in South Africa

The British and Irish Lions returned to winning ways with a 49-3 victory over the Stormers in Cape Town.

Saturday, 17th July 2021, 8:00 pm

In the final match before the three-game Test series against the Springboks, the Lions ran in seven tries, six of them from forwards.

Here’s how Warren Gatland’s squad rated:

1. Rory Sutherland

Another solid display from the Scot, who had a 100 per cent success rate from his seven tackles and carried well. 7/10

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie

Excellent showing by the Exeter hooker. Unlucky to have an early try disallowed but made up for it before the first half was over with a fine finish. Faultless at lineouts and made plenty of metres during his 49-minute outing. 9/10

3. Tadhg Furlong

Made another big impression, especially when he was given possession. A quick break was crucial to the first try and was one of several noteworthy carries by the Leinster man. 8/10

4. Adam Beard

Even with the shadow of Alun Wyn Jones on the bench, the Ospreys player again made the most of his opportunity. Good work for his maiden Lions try and heavily involved in third score. 7/10

