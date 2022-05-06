How Stirling County can go top of FOSROC Super6 against Boroughmuir Bears

Since a tight opening round loss to Watsonians Rugby, County have bounced back with victories over the Ayrshire Bulls and the Southern Knights.

They are currently two points behind leaders Watsonians and level on points with Heriot’s Rugby, but a positive result in this home game would see them hit the summit, at least until Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For this game, young Ben Salmon comes in to replace Walter Fifita on the wing and there is an all-new starting front-row with George Breese, Angus Fraser and Callum Norrie at one, two and three respectively.

Stirling County head coach Ben Cairns during last weekend's match against Southern Knights at The Greenyards. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“The Bears are yet to pick up their first win, but have been competitive in all three rounds so far, so we expect it to be another tight contest this time around,” County head coach Ben Cairns said.

Boroughmuir are winless and fifth in the table, but as Cairns said they have not been blown away by anyone yet.

Trystan Andrews, one of the star players in 2021, is back from injury to start at No.8 to give the visitors a boost.

Liam McConnell, 17, has impressed in training during his time with the Bears and could debut off the bench.