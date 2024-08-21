How Sione Tuipulotu helped Glasgow Warriors snare signing of Super Rugby veteran

Australian prop joins ex-team-mate at Scotstoun

Glasgow Warriors have bolstered their front-row options ahead of their URC title defence with the signing of Australian international prop Sam Talakai.

The 32-year-old, a seasoned campaigned in Super Rugby with 100 matches in the competition, joins from Melbourne Rebels, where he was once a team-mate of current Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talakai, who has also played in Japan, was handed his Australia debut in the 2022 Autumn Nations Series by former Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

Talakai has also represented Australia A and the Barbarians, serving as vice-captain in the latter’s clash with Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens last September before coming off the bench against Bristol Bears the following weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to joining the squad,” Talakai told the Warriors website. “I’ve heard nothing but good things about the club and the people, and the direction the club is heading played a big part.

“The rugby program is impressive, there’s a great squad assembled and my kids getting to experience a new culture – both as part of Glasgow Warriors and in the city of Glasgow – is the cherry on top.

“I spoke with Franco [Smith] earlier in the year and he talked about the club’s vision and the direction we’re travelling as a group. It was an impressive catch-up and I’m excited to get stuck in.

Sam Talakai, pictured in action for Melbourne Rebels in May, has signed for Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Since then, I’ve been in regular contact with Sione [Tuipulotu]. We played together in Australia and he spoke really highly of the club, the group and the city. Those conversations, and hearing the positive things everyone has to say about the club, made the decision quite easy for me in the end."

Head coach Franco Smith added: “Sam is a proven performer who we believe can add to our squad this season.

“To play 100 matches in Super Rugby shows the consistently high levels of performance he brings, and to have someone with that experience in our squad that our young, Scottish-qualified front-rowers can learn from can only benefit both the club and Scottish rugby in the long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Adding Sam also allows us to manage the workload of our senior international front-rowers, across what will be a long and physical season.