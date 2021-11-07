A sell-out crowd at BT Murrayfield was treated to fireworks before and during the match between Scotland and Australia.

How Scotland's players rated in thrilling 15-13 win over Australia

Scotland produced a thrilling performance to defeat Australia 15-13 in front of a sold-out BT Murrayfield on Sunday.

By Graham Bean
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 9:40 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th November 2021, 9:48 pm

Tries from Hamish Watson and Ewan Ashman plus a conversion and penalty from Finn Russell sealed a second Autumn Nations Series win in a row after last weekend’s rout of Tonga.

Next up is world champions South Africa at the home of Scottish rugby, but before that, we talk you through the player ratings for all of Gregor Townsend’s boys in blue.

1. Pierre Schoeman

Looks comfortable at this level. Set up Ewan Ashman for his try but allowed Rob Leota in for the Australia score. 7

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

2. George Turner

Lasted only 11 minutes before a rib injury forced him off. Gregor Townsend was pessimistic about his chances of being fit to face South Africa. n/a

Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

3. Zander Fagerson

Immense in the scrum where he held the upper hand over the vastly experienced Aussie prop James Slipper. 8

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU

4. Sam Skinner

Added solidity in the second row as he re-established his profitable partnership with Gilchrist which ended the Six Nations so strongly. 7

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

