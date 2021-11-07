How Scotland's players rated in thrilling 15-13 win over Australia

Tries from Hamish Watson and Ewan Ashman plus a conversion and penalty from Finn Russell sealed a second Autumn Nations Series win in a row after last weekend’s rout of Tonga.
Next up is world champions South Africa at the home of Scottish rugby, but before that, we talk you through the player ratings for all of Gregor Townsend’s boys in blue.
1. Pierre Schoeman
Looks comfortable at this level. Set up Ewan Ashman for his try but allowed Rob Leota in for the Australia score. 7
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2. George Turner
Lasted only 11 minutes before a rib injury forced him off. Gregor Townsend was pessimistic about his chances of being fit to face South Africa. n/a
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. Zander Fagerson
Immense in the scrum where he held the upper hand over the vastly experienced Aussie prop James Slipper. 8
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group / SRU
4. Sam Skinner
Added solidity in the second row as he re-established his profitable partnership with Gilchrist which ended the Six Nations so strongly. 7
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU