How Scotland's players rated in historic win over Japan

Gregor Townsend’s side took an early lead through Duhan van der Merwe before a historic try for Stuart Hogg restored Scotland’s lead.

The score etched the captain’s name in the record books as the all-time record scorer with 25 international tries.

Darcy Graham extended Scotland’s lead before the interval and though Japan took advantage of Jamie Bhatti’s yellow-card, Scotland maintained their lead and saw out the match to end the series with a win.

Here’s how the players rated at BT Murrayfield.

1. Jamie Bhatti Yellow-carded early in the second half cost Scotland their cushion and replaced by Watson. 5 Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. George Turner Returning from injury and no sign of hangover with series of string stops in the second half with Scotland depleted. 6 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

3. Zander Fagerson Stood up strong to everything asked of him over the afternoon. 6 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4. Scott Cummings Plundered forward in the second half and earned a break for the last ten minutes after a powerful shift. 6 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales