Japan's flanker Pieter Labuschagne (C) is tackled during the Autumn International friendly rugby union match between Scotland and Japan at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on November 20, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

How Scotland's players rated in historic win over Japan

Scotland ended the Autumn Nations series with a 29-20 over Japan at BT Murrayfield.

By David Oliver
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 3:25 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:14 pm

Gregor Townsend’s side took an early lead through Duhan van der Merwe before a historic try for Stuart Hogg restored Scotland’s lead.

The score etched the captain’s name in the record books as the all-time record scorer with 25 international tries.

Darcy Graham extended Scotland’s lead before the interval and though Japan took advantage of Jamie Bhatti’s yellow-card, Scotland maintained their lead and saw out the match to end the series with a win.

Here’s how the players rated at BT Murrayfield.

1. Jamie Bhatti

Yellow-carded early in the second half cost Scotland their cushion and replaced by Watson. 5

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

2. George Turner

Returning from injury and no sign of hangover with series of string stops in the second half with Scotland depleted. 6

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

3. Zander Fagerson

Stood up strong to everything asked of him over the afternoon. 6

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group / SRU

4. Scott Cummings

Plundered forward in the second half and earned a break for the last ten minutes after a powerful shift. 6

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

