How Scotland Under-20s plan to 'do a bit of damage' against Wales in Six Nations clash

Scotland's Ross McKnight is tackled by England's Will Hobson during a Six Nations Under-20 match at the DAM Health Stadium on February 4, 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Scots are in Colwyn Bay for a clash with the hosts at Stadiwn Zip World. Both sides lost last weekend, to England and Ireland respectively, and are looking to get their campaigns up and running in this one.

McKnight, the 19-year-old Glasgow Warriors Academy player who came through the ranks at Hillfoots, Dollar Academy and Stirling County, will be linking up with fellow winger Ollie Melville and full-back Robin Mc Clintock in the back field for the Scots.

The trio offer pace and power and McKnight said: “We have done a bit of analysis and Wales are quite tight around their backs, so we will try and be a bit more expansive this week and if the team can get the ball to the likes of me, Ollie and Robin then I think we could do a bit of damage.

“We were frustrated to lose to England, but getting a four try bonus point showed that this team is good in attack when we get the chance.

“If we can fix small mistakes then we can hopefully do a job in Wales.

“Wales will be the same physicality levels [as England] and will have a good pack, but we want to test them wider out.

“I can feel there is a different energy amongst the guys, that was a big, big thing last week and we are looking forward to this game.”

Scotland under-20s: Robin Mc Clintock; Ross McKnight, Duncan Munn, Andy Stirrat, Ollie Melville; Christian Townsend, Murray Redpath; Michael Jones, Patrick Harrison, Gregor Scougall, Josh Taylor, Max Williamson, Olujare Oguntibeju, Rhys Tait (C), Matthew Deehan. Subs: Gregor Hiddleston, Ali Rogers, Callum Norrie, Jake Spurway, Robert Gordon, Jonty Cope, Euan Cunningham, Ben Evans.