SNS Group / SRU

How Scotland players rated in win over Fiji: The stunning 9/10, dancing feet, one 5 and some lucky boys

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson

Sports Editor

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 19:38 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 19:45 BST

Marks out of ten for the Scotland players’ performances at Murrayfield

Scotland kicked off their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a straightforward 57-17 victory over Fiji at Murrayfield on Saturday evening.

In front of a full house at the Edinburgh venue, winger Darcy Graham scored four tries, while Huw Jones bagged a double. Kyle Rowe and Duhan van der Merwe also got in the act, with his try keeping him one ahead of Graham on 29 for his country in the all-time scoring stats.

The Scots took advantage of early indiscipline from the Fijian visitors. who were down to 13 men early on due to committing too many penalties as referee Craig Evans laid down the rule early on.

Head coach Gregor Townsend will be pleased with the victory over the Pacific Islanders as attention turns to next weekend’s showdown with world champions South Africa in the capital.

We give each player a mark out of ten for their performance against Fiji.

Prevented an Ashman try by impeding a Fijian tackler. Scrummaged well enough. 6

1. Pierre Schoeman

Prevented an Ashman try by impeding a Fijian tackler. Scrummaged well enough. 6

Decent throws at lineout. Latched on to edge of maul to score disallowed try. Provided assist for Graham but pinged for being off his feet and yellow-carded. Then got a stern dressing down for a high tackle in the maul, perhaps fortunate to escape a red card. Replaced not long after by Dylan Richardson as he was on tightrope. 5

2. Ewan Ashman

Decent throws at lineout. Latched on to edge of maul to score disallowed try. Provided assist for Graham but pinged for being off his feet and yellow-carded. Then got a stern dressing down for a high tackle in the maul, perhaps fortunate to escape a red card. Replaced not long after by Dylan Richardson as he was on tightrope. 5

Played despite being a late doubt due to personal reasons. Another who was solid enough despite heavy Fijian pressure at times. Replaced by D'Arcy Rae. 6

3. Zander Fagerson

Played despite being a late doubt due to personal reasons. Another who was solid enough despite heavy Fijian pressure at times. Replaced by D'Arcy Rae. 6

A typical performance laced with power and effort. Kept the Scotland pack in check. Replaced on hour mark with South Africa game in mind. 6

4. Grant Gilchrist

A typical performance laced with power and effort. Kept the Scotland pack in check. Replaced on hour mark with South Africa game in mind. 6

