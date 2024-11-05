How Glasgow Warriors caught the eye of South African rugby

Win at Loftus ‘shows how Scottish rugby has grown’

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Familiarity has helped breed respect in the United Rugby Championship and Glasgow Warriors’ success in winning the title last season made a significant impression on South African rugby.

The Springboks have arrived in Edinburgh to prepare for Sunday’s Autumn Nations Series match against Scotland and they are unlikely to be caught by surprise by any of Gregor Townsend’s selections. There are 19 Glasgow players in Townsend’s squad, proof of how influential Franco Smith’s side have become.

The URC is in its fourth year and with the four South African franchises pitched against Edinburgh and Glasgow on a regular basis, there have been plenty of opportunities to see first hand what each other can do.

Duane Vermeulen and Damian de Allende celebrate South Africa's 2023 Rugby World Cup final victory. | Getty Images

Glasgow defeating the Bulls in their own backyard in last season’s final at Loftus Versfeld was a landmark event for Scottish rugby and would also have served as a warning to the touring Boks. Ruan Nortje played for the Bulls that evening and the lock forward is part of the South Africa squad which will face Scotland, England and Wales over the next three weekends.

He said he wouldn’t use the defeat in Pretoria as motivation but he is wary of what Glasgow have achieved and cites it as evidence of progress in the Scottish game.

“The last two or three years they’ve definitely started playing a whole different game,” Nortje said of Glasgow. “They started playing a very quick game. We knew what was coming to Loftus and we respected the team. We know coach Franco Smith and we knew what he was going to tell them and how he would get them up for that game. They came out guns blazing. Game management could’ve been better from us but their experience came through at the end of the game. It just shows how Scottish Rugby has grown.”

“I don’t need stuff like that to motivate me,” added Nortje who was part of the South Africa squad which clinched the Rugby Championship six weeks ago. “It was in the past and was not meant to be. I have reviewed my personal game and what could have been done better. They were better on the day and deserved it. If I get the opportunity to play this weekend I'll try to prep myself to the best of my ability and play my game to represent my country.”

Nortje, who has slotted into the Boks’ starting XV in the absence of the injured Franco Mostert, said he expects “an onslaught” from Scotland this weekend.

“If you look at a team like Glasgow, the way they’ve grown in the last two or three years, their forward pack is physical and versatile,” said Nortje. “So we’re expecting an onslaught from them, and we’re going to have to be ready to match that.”

Speaking after Scotland’s 57-17 win over Fiji last Saturday, Townsend said he thought the game with South Africa might be more open than the World Cup match between the sides last year which the Springboks won 18-3. Tony Brown, the former All Black, has joined Rassie Erasmus as an assistant coach specialising in attack and there appears to be more of a willingness to move the ball wide.

Duane Vermeulen, a cornerstone of the last two World Cup wins, is also now part of the Boks coaching staff and believes both sides are evolving.

“Obviously Scotland have changed quite a bit,” said Vermeulen. “We got in different coaches - we got in Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery [as defence coach] and that brings a different flavour to the game. They both bring their own attributes and strengths to the squad.

“We’re also developing as a team and it’s not always the same picture that you will get from the past couple of seasons. We’re in a bit of a transition and I think it’s the same with the Scottish team. If you look at the Scotland team, they always tend to run the ball. I’m not saying they’re not doing that, but the tactical game has been a bit of a focus for them. That’s the thing they’ve really worked on and they’re doing it well.

“Everyone is striving to get the complete game, and if you get the right guys in, then hopefully you can succeed.”

New Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu celebrates Glasgow Warriors' United Rugby Championship final win over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld. | Getty Images

He wouldn’t be drawn on whether he thought Scotland had improved since the World Cup pool match in Marseille.

“Only Sunday will tell,” he said. “But they’re definitely going to be up for it. It’s home ground in front of their people, so obviously you would like to be up for it when you play at home.

“A couple of guys have been brought into the squad and they’ve been playing well at franchise level. Look back at last year’s champions - it’s Glasgow. So they’re definitely doing something right over here in Scotland. We need to be wary of what we’re going to get on Sunday.”

The former No 8, who said he had enjoyed the move into coaching, suggested South Africa's European tour was the chance to try a few different things.

“We are actually experimenting quite a bit,” said Vermeulen. “If you look at Ruan, he wasn’t even in the mix at the beginning of the year. Then obviously we lost a couple of locks and had to look elsewhere and he played really well.