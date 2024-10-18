How Edinburgh plan to solve winger touch issue and get their finishers on the ball

Midfield reshuffle for visit of Cardiff and four changes in pack

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting your best players on the ball is essential for all successful teams and it’s something Edinburgh are striving to improve.

They have the two of the most prolific finishers in world rugby on their books but have not been able to service Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham as much as they would have liked in recent times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Happily, they were able to involve Graham more in last week’s match with the Stormers and the Hawick man is now averaging around 10 touches per game, according to Scott Mathie, the club’s attack and backs coach. Most importantly, he also scored in the 38-7 win, his first try for Edinburgh since the final match of the 2022-23 campaign after injuries conspired to limit his involvement last season to a paltry four games.

Darcy Graham scored his first try of the season in Edinburgh's win over the Stormers. | SNS Group

The story on the other flank is not quite so encouraging with van der Merwe having just four touches against the Stormers. Scotland’s record try-scorer in full flow is a sight to behold and he started the season well with a double in the narrow home loss to Leinster. Subsequent games have been less profitable but the winger should have more opportunities to get on the ball this weekend against opponents who like to play open rugby.

Edinburgh are back at Hive Stadium on Saturday evening to face Cardiff and Mathie believes progress is being made in terms of the attack and the contribution from the wide men.

“I think we are creating opportunities,” he said. “The opportunities are there, it’s just a case of making sure we take those opportunities when we get them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mathie, who joined the club in the summer after winning back-to-back Major League Rugby titles in the US as head coach of New England Free Jacks, was brought in to reinvigorate the team’s attack after a campaign in which Edinburgh struggled to secure four-try bonus points.

“There’s no doubt that we want our best players getting as much ball as possible,” he said. “So in terms of attack, we are always seeking ways to ensure that we can create those opportunities from the parts of the game that we can control, and obviously sticking to our processes and things around our counter-attack and transition will give us even more opportunities for these guys.

“They’re definitely working hard and I think evidence of that was the fact that Darcy has been getting a lot of touches the last two games. Duhan before that got a few, and I know his first game he ended up with a couple of tries. So it’s something that we’re always working on and trying to promote and get right.”

Edinburgh have tweaked their midfield for the Cardiff game in the hope of adding more potency. Matt Currie, who came off the bench against the Stormers, starts for the first time since straining his hamstring on the opening night of the season against Leinster and partners Mosese Tuipulotu in the centre. The pair have swapped since that game, with Tuipulotu now at 12 and Currie at 13 which seems a more natural fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important that we get a player of Matt Currie’s quality back on the field and getting the game time that he needs,” said Mathie.

“I think we’re really blessed with some quality practitioners in the midfield. Matt Scott has done a great job there, too.

Matt Currie is back in the Edinburgh starting XV to face Cardiff. | SNS Group

“As I said, we need to get Matt Currie on the field and it’ll be really good to see how the combination there goes. Mo at 12 is a physical presence and Matt Currie’s got really good intelligence and quality on ball.”

Currie was a stand-out performer for Edinburgh last season and is likely to come into the Scotland reckoning for the autumn internationals after impressing on the summer tour of North and South America. But he needs a couple of big performances, with Saturday’s match and next weekend’s game against the Ospreys his only two opportunities to make his case for selection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad