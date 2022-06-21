How can I watch Chile v Scotland A? Is it on TV? Live details for rugby international in Santiago

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is likely to select younger players against Chile. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

It is the first time the two sides have met and Scotland coach Gregor Townsend is expected to use the match to give some younger members of his squad experience of international rugby ahead of the three-Test series against Argentina.

Townsend will only be able to use players from Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors because the match falls outside the international window, thus ruling out the English-based players.

What time is Chile v Scotland A?

The match takes place on Saturday night and kicks off at 9pm UK time in the Chilean capital Santiago, in the Estadio Santa Laura Universidad SEK, home of the football club Union Espanola.

What channel is showing Chile v Scotland A?

Premier Sports will broadcast the game live. The subscription channel is available on the Sky and Virgin platforms and through Prime Video. It is also available online via the Premier Player. Coverage is scheduled to begin at 8.50pm on Premier Sports 1, with commentary from Jamie Lyall. The game will be repeated in full on free-to-air channel, FreeSports, on Monday June 27.

What should we expect from the two teams

Augusto Böhme in action for Chile during their Rugby World Cup qualifier against Canada. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)

Hosts Chile will use the match as preparation for their Rugby World Cup play-offs against USA. This will be the first time Chile have played a Six Nations team in more than 60 years.

For Scotland, it’s a chance to blood some younger talent ahead of stiffer tests to come in Argentina. There could be outing for the uncapped Matt Currie, Ben Muncaster, Glen Young (all Edinburgh), Johnny Matthews, Ollie Smith and Murphy Walker (all Glasgow).