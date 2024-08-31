How callow and shut-out Glasgow Warriors shaped up in first outing of new season against Zebre
Glasgow Warriors were left pointless in Parma as they were shut out and well beaten 31-0 by Zebre in their opening pre-season encounter.
Head coach Franco Smith had chosen to leave his Scotland internationals behind at home and a largely callow side – bolstered with a few experienced heads like Duncan Weir and Henco Venter – struggled to contain the hosts who ran in five tries and looked far more comfortable throughout.
Warriors had also faced the Italians in their first outing of last campaign and, given that one ended with them becoming URC champions, then perhaps there was logic in starting off this season in similar fashion. Only the venue was different, Glasgow this time trekking over to the Stadio Lanfranchi to battle both a competitive Zebre side plus the stifling conditions, with the mercury still in the high 20s come kick-off.
Most of Glasgow’s work was done in their own half, with the hosts on the front foot and always looking to create throughout an energetic 80-minute performance, while Warriors looked sloppy with too many handling errors. Zebre’s endeavour landed them two tries before the break before they added another trio of scores after the break.
Alessandro Fusco claimed the first of the game, the scrum-half sniping over the line from close range for a try that Giovanni Montemauri converted. The second came from Albert Batista who scooped up the loose ball and cantered under the posts after Giulio Bertaccini had been stopped by Logan Trotter. Montemauri again added the extras.
Glasgow belatedly began to show a bit of life in an attacking sense towards the end of the half. For once, though, the trusty maul failed to function, with Angus Fraser twice held up as the visitors headed the sheds having failed to put points on the board.
Warriors started the second period with greater intent but found themselves further behind when Giampietro Ribaldi was driven over the line for Zebre’s third try before replacement scrum-half Fillippo Bozzoni ran in number four. This time Geronimo Prisciantelli converted then claimed his side’s fifth score on the counter after showing some clever footwork.
