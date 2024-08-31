Italian side far too strong for URC champions in Parma friendly

Glasgow Warriors were left pointless in Parma as they were shut out and well beaten 31-0 by Zebre in their opening pre-season encounter.

Head coach Franco Smith had chosen to leave his Scotland internationals behind at home and a largely callow side – bolstered with a few experienced heads like Duncan Weir and Henco Venter – struggled to contain the hosts who ran in five tries and looked far more comfortable throughout.

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warriors had also faced the Italians in their first outing of last campaign and, given that one ended with them becoming URC champions, then perhaps there was logic in starting off this season in similar fashion. Only the venue was different, Glasgow this time trekking over to the Stadio Lanfranchi to battle both a competitive Zebre side plus the stifling conditions, with the mercury still in the high 20s come kick-off.

Franco Smith's Glasgow side was well beaten in Parma. | SNS Group

Most of Glasgow’s work was done in their own half, with the hosts on the front foot and always looking to create throughout an energetic 80-minute performance, while Warriors looked sloppy with too many handling errors. Zebre’s endeavour landed them two tries before the break before they added another trio of scores after the break.

Alessandro Fusco claimed the first of the game, the scrum-half sniping over the line from close range for a try that Giovanni Montemauri converted. The second came from Albert Batista who scooped up the loose ball and cantered under the posts after Giulio Bertaccini had been stopped by Logan Trotter. Montemauri again added the extras.

Glasgow belatedly began to show a bit of life in an attacking sense towards the end of the half. For once, though, the trusty maul failed to function, with Angus Fraser twice held up as the visitors headed the sheds having failed to put points on the board.