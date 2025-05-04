Spencer sings praises of Scotland talisman ahead of Lions squad selection

Ben Spencer is backing Finn Russell for a place in Andy Farrell’s British & Irish Lions squad after the pair combined to keep alive Bath’s hopes of an unprecedented treble.

Spencer and Russell were at nine and ten as the English visitors defeated Edinburgh 39-24 in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals at Hive Stadium on Saturday.

Bath have already won the Premiership Rugby Cup, are 15 points clear at the top of the Gallagher Premiership and now through to the final of Europe’s second-tier club competition.

Finn Russell, left, and Ben Spencer are Bath's main half-back combination. | Getty Images

Russell, in his second season at the West Country club, has had a transformative impact and it would be a huge surprise if he were not included when Farrell unveils his touring party for Australia on Thursday.

Johnny Sexton’s appointment to Farrell’s coaching team has raised some doubts, with the former Ireland ten having been a vocal critic of the Scotland stand-off in the past, but Spencer believes Russell is unfazed by speculation around his Lions place.

“I don’t think anything affects Finn, to be honest,” said the Bath scrum-half. “He’s one of those guys. It’s sometimes a little bit of a rollercoaster playing with him, but there’s definitely more ups than downs, for sure.

“We all know what Finn’s like. He never seems to play with any pressure on his shoulders, he just goes out there and enjoys the game. And I think that’s also really good for the other boys around him. I know it’s helped me massively over the last two years playing with him.

Russell’s attitude rubs off

“Rugby is not the be-all and end-all, and rugby doesn’t define you as a person or a player. It’s really good to have someone who probably doesn’t take the game too seriously next to you.”

“I played my whole career with . . . . not fear, but trying to not make mistakes be a big thing. And I think Finn has taught me that mistakes don’t really matter as long as our intent is right and our attitude is right.

“He’s been brilliant and hopefully he gets a spot on that plane.”