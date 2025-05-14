Hollie Davidson's landmark appointment is another rugby milestone

Aberdeenshire official to take charge of European final

Hollie Davidson is to become the first female referee to officiate at a European club rugby final after being placed in charge of the EPCR Challenge Cup showpiece between Bath and Lyon.

This landmark achievement adds to the Scottish ref’s growing list of milestones and comes shortly after World Rugby confirmed her appointment to officiate the Springboks’ first Test against Italy in early July.

Fellow Scot Mike Adamson has been appointed TMO for the Bath-Lyon match which will take place in Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Friday, May 23. The assistant referees will be Italy’s Gianluca Gnecchi and Ireland’s Eoghan Cross.

Hollie Davidson was recently presented with a Scottish Rugby referee's cap. | SNS Group / SRU

Davidson, 32, has been refereeing for a decade and became Scottish Rugby Union's first full time professional women's referee in 2017. The official from Aberdeenshire has since gone on officiate at the very top of the sport. She refereed the final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup between New Zealand and England and in February 2024 was an assistant referee at the England v Wales men's Six Nations Championship match, becoming the first female to do so.

Last summer, Davidson refereed a test match between South Africa and Portugal in Bloemfontein, becoming the first woman to referee a Springboks match.

Hollie Davidson during a BKT United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and DHL Stormers at Hive Stadium this season. | SNS Group

EPCR, European club rugby’s governing body, has also announced that Nika Amashukeli of Georgia will referee the Investec Champions Cup final between Northampton Saints and Union Bordeaux-Bègles in Cardiff on May 24. The assistant referees will be Italy’s Andrea Piardi and Ireland’s Andrew Brace, and South Africa’s Marius Jonker will be TMO.

