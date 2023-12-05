Hollie Davidson to make rugby history at 2024 Six Nations as referees for Scotland matches confirmed
Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will make rugby history when she makes her championship debut in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.
Davidson, 31, has been appointed assistant referee for the round two fixture between England and Wales at Twickenham on February 10 and will become the first woman to hold the role in the men’s competition. James Doleman of New Zealand will take charge of the game with fellow Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe named as the other assistant.
It’s yet another landmark for Davidson who has been a trailblazer in the sport. She was the first woman to referee at the Melrose Sevens, the first to officiate in the men’s World Rugby U20 Championship and made history last summer when she took charge of the Portugal v Italy international, becoming the first female to officiate a men’s Six Nations team in a Test match. She has also refereed regularly in the United Rugby Championship and led the first all-female team of officials in a European match when Scarlets hosted the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup in January.
Davidson, who took charge of the women’s Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England last year, is the only Scottish referee named in the officiating teams for next year’s Six Nations.
Scotland’s opening match, against Wales in Cardiff on February 3, will be refereed by O'Keeffe. Nic Berry of Australia will take charge of Scotland v France on February 10; Andrew Brace of the IRFU is referee for the Calcutta Cup game at Murrayfield on February 24; Jaco Peyper of South Africa has been appointed to Italy v Scotland on March 9 and the RFU’s Matthew Carley will referee the final Scotland match of the championship, against Ireland in Dublin on March 16.
