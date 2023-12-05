Hollie Davidson has been appointed assistant referee for the 2024 Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham on February 10. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will make rugby history when she makes her championship debut in the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

Davidson, 31, has been appointed assistant referee for the round two fixture between England and Wales at Twickenham on February 10 and will become the first woman to hold the role in the men’s competition. James Doleman of New Zealand will take charge of the game with fellow Kiwi Ben O'Keeffe named as the other assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s yet another landmark for Davidson who has been a trailblazer in the sport. She was the first woman to referee at the Melrose Sevens, the first to officiate in the men’s World Rugby U20 Championship and made history last summer when she took charge of the Portugal v Italy international, becoming the first female to officiate a men’s Six Nations team in a Test match. She has also refereed regularly in the United Rugby Championship and led the first all-female team of officials in a European match when Scarlets hosted the Cheetahs in the Challenge Cup in January.

Davidson, who took charge of the women’s Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and England last year, is the only Scottish referee named in the officiating teams for next year’s Six Nations.