High praise for Rory Darge as Glasgow Warriors flanker is likened to Australia great Michael Hooper

New Glasgow Warriors forward Jack Dempsey has praised the work ethic of Rory Darge and says the young Scot reminds him of Wallabies great Michael Hooper.

By Graham Bean
Saturday, 25th September 2021, 10:00 pm
Rory Darge has impressed for Glasgow Warriors following his move from Edinburgh last season. Picture: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Dempsey played in the Waratahs back row alongside Hooper before making the move to Scotland in the summer. While reluctant to heap too much praise on his Glasgow team-mate, the Aussie No 8 was highly impressed by the openside who turned in a man-of-the-match performance as the Warriors were edged out 35-29 by Ulster in Belfast on Friday.

“I thought he was outstanding,” said Dempsey. “He had two nice pilfers, from memory, and was unlucky not to get a couple more.

“His fitness is world class. I kind of noticed that in pre-season with some of the scores he gets and metres he runs at training.

“For a guy like me, before I came up here, I played pretty much almost every game next to Michael Hooper and that’s the first thing that stands out – in terms of when you’ve got a seven like that who can just run all day – for 85 or 90 minutes if need be.”

Darge joined Glasgow from Edinburgh at the tail-end of last season but has already made a huge impression, winning a Scotland call-up in the summer.

“For me as a ball-running back-rower, to play next to a guy like that who you know is going to just keep rocking up with the same energy for every minute of that game is huge,” added Dempsey.

“I love a back-rower who has got some footwork, some evasive skills and an offload – I’m looking forward to building more chemistry with him.”

