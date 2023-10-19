High-fives all around if Scotland Women can add to their winning run against South Africa

Rhona Lloyd turned 27 earlier this week and a WXV 2 win versus USA in South Africa on Friday afternoon would be the perfect late birthday present for the Scotland winger.

Indeed, a victory would be more than just a gift for Lloyd, it would be one for the whole squad because Scotland are looking to record a fifth Test win on the spin for the first time in many years and, more importantly, keep themselves in the running for the tournament title with the last round of fixtures still to come on October 27 and 28.

Going into the second round of three weeks of fixtures, Scotland are top of the six-team table on points difference from Italy and USA. Italy play South Africa at 3.30pm UK time, but before that (1pm UK time, live on RugbyPass TV) ninth in the world Scotland take on the seventh-ranked Americans at the Athlone Sports Stadium in Cape Town.

“We are all really looking forward to this fixture,” Lloyd, who also started the 31-17 bonus point win over South Africa in Stellenbosch seven days ago, said. “The squad is in a good place and we are feeling good. Last time out against South Africa was a physical encounter and we are anticipating the same against USA.

Scotland's Rhona Lloyd celebrates after she scores a first half try during a friendly match between Scotland Women and Spain Women.

“We were happy to get the win last week, but I think it shows how far we have come that there were parts of the performance that we thought could have been a lot better and we know that we can do things better building into this USA game. The vibe is really good in the squad, we have trained well this week and everyone just can’t wait to get out there and show what we are all about.”

USA defeated Samoa in their opener last Saturday 36-26 and player of the match was centre Atumata Hingano on her debut. “I know quite a few of the USA girls from playing with and against them in the English league and against them for GB Sevens on that circuit and the 12, Hingano, is certainly someone we need to keep an eye on,” Lloyd, who has 20 Scotland tries in 44 caps to date, explained.

“We will be looking to shut her down while I have played with Bulou Mataitoga, the full-back, with the Barbarians and we know they have a few threats. We have really just been looking at ourselves this week though because we are focused on playing the game that we want to play and imposing our style on things.”

As mentioned, should Scotland win this intriguing clash it would be five victories in a row following on from triumphs against Italy and Ireland in the TikTok Six Nations, Spain in a warm up game and South Africa. And head coach Bryan Easson has been able to name an unchanged 23 from the last outing for this one, meaning that they have the power of Jade Konkel to use off the bench.