Heriots 52 - 26 Jed-Forest: Hosts book semi-final place

Heriot’s booked their place in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after achieving a front-loaded victory over a Jed-Forest side that claimed the honours in the second half.

The power and pace of the Goldenacre side put Jed on the back foot in the first half when Heriot’s ran in seven tries, a hat-trick by full-back Charlie Simpson and one apiece by second row Adam Sinclair, wings Craig Robertson and Michael Hughes and centre Ross Jones, who converted five of his side’s first-half tries.

Jed’s first-half points came from a try by their Scotland sevens cap Lewis Young and the conversion by scrum-half Gary Munro.

If the first half had belonged to Heriot’s, then it was all change after the break as Jed found their attacking mojo, Young leading the way with a solo try converted by Munro before completing an impressive hat-trick, the extras again supplied by Munro.

Then when Munro sent Monty Mitchell in at the corner it was try number four for Jed but Heriot’s had the final word when Robertson crossed for his second try.

Jones converted to seal the victory.