Heriot’s 50 - 14 Hawick: Alex Ball bags hat-trick of tries

Alex Ball bagged a hat-trick of tries as Heriot’s defeated Hawick at Goldenacre.

Heriot’s started well and took the lead when winger Craig Robertson glided in in the seventh minute. It was unconverted, but 13 minutes later they had a second – Robertson’s tenth of the campaign – and when centre Ross Jones converted it was 12-0.

In the 24th minute a moment of brilliance from Hawick stand-off Lee Armstrong bagged them a converted try. Scrum-half Ball then scored a good one for the home side before the Greens kept themselves in things with their second of the day. It came from teenage centre Andrew Mitchell and with Armstrong’s conversion it was 19-14 at the pause.

Heriot’s made four changes at the break, and a try from back-row Jack McLean gave them the bonus point.

A Jones penalty then made it 29-14 to the Edinburgh side and with 22 minutes to go try No.5 arrived. Ball was the scorer and with Jones converting it was 36-14. The No.9 then got his third before he managed to set up Jones for the final score as Heriot’s hit the half century.