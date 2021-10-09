Heriot's secure play-off home advantage after Super6 win over Boroughmuir Bears

Jordan Edmunds (green) against Rory McMichael and Lloyd Wheeldon during the FOSROC Super6 match between Heriot's and Boroughmuir Bears at Goldenacre (Photo by Ross Brownlee / SNS Group)

Heriot’s will enjoy home advantage in Saturday’s FOSROC Super6 fifth/sixth place play-off after seeing off their Edinburgh rivals in an entertaining eight-try encounter that was a dress rehearsal for that contest.

The visitors raced into action and grabbed the lead with their first attack of note, with Jordan Edmunds sending Robbie McCallum scampering over. Martin Cimprich converted, then did so again after Rhys Tait blasted his way over for a second score with only 13 minutes played.

Heriot’s had barely been seen in an attacking sense at that stage, but when they did find a way into the game, they offered a glimpse of their power up front. A powerful surge following a close-range lineout ended with Jason Hill applying the final touch and Bruce Houston converting.

That sparked a spell of Heriot’s dominance and their pack provided the platform for try number two. Boroughmuir had a scrum five metres from their line but a concerted drive forced the visitors off the ball and allowed Ruaridh Leishman to pounce and touch down. Houston’s conversion left the scores tied at half time.

Edmunds put the Bears ahead again when he sprinted over for a well-worked try that Cimprich converted, but Heriot’s dominated the subsequent scoring with Houston bagging an interception try and Michael Liness securing the bonus point score following a close-range lineout. And the hosts added gloss to the result when another interception created a breakout that ended with Alex Ball touching down and Houston adding the extra two points.