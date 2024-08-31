Here's hoping Scottish Rugby has found its miracle worker but club rugby is still the heart of the game

Why you should visit a local amateur ground this weekend

In rugby, as in football, big news is now often about off the field action. Such news doesn't often come bigger than the SRU's capture of the Australian guru David Nucifora who has played such an important role, mostley behind the scenes, in Ireland’s emergence in the last ten years as arguably the outstanding team in the Northern Hemisphere. If he can do anything like as good a job at Murrayfield he may be thought a miracle-worker. He has said that the first shock he got on arrival in Dublin was learning that Ieland had never beaten New Zealand. Now they have won five of their last nine matches against the All Blacks, while Scotland like Ireland ten years ago have still never won one.

One mustn't exaggerate. All is not gloom. The national team were recently ranked as high as fifth in the World while Glasgow are the URC champions – no mean effort that. Yet we all recognise that it's a struggle to hold on to our ranking, a bigger one to improve it too, with Scotland having dropped back to seventh, while Glasgow will do quite remarkably well if they can emerge as URC champions again next May.

We are all aware that our age group rugby is in a bad way and has been for several years now. Some of this is understandable; our under-20 team is more often than not out-weighted and out-powered. There is little strength in depth compared to England and France while we recognize that the intensity of Irish schools rugby, especially in Leinster, has nothing comparable here. On the other hand it's disturbing when we find our under-20s losing to Italy and Wales. Italy having no great depth to draw on, Wales suffering from organisation worse than Scotland.

Ayr’s Blair MacPherson, Currie Chieftains’ Charlie Brett, Edinburgh Accies’ Jamie Loomes, Glasgow Hawks’ Paul Cairncross, Hawick’s Shawn Muir, Heriot's’ Ruaridh Leishman, Kelso’s Keith Melbourne, Marr’s Colin Sturgeon, Melrose’s Donald Crawford, Musselburgh’s Robert Stott, Selkirk’s Andrew McColm and Watsonian FC’s Craig Davidson during the launch of the 2024/2025 Arnold Clark Premership season at Currie Chieftains RFC. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Given that the experiment of the semi-pro Super6 which was originally to be a bridge between the amateur club game and the professional one has been abandoned, it is surely even more urgent that some structure offering fiercely competitive rugby to serve as a bridge from the youth game to the full professional club one be devised. Perhaps Nucifora may come up with an answer. If he does he will be worth whatever the SRU will be playing him.

Meanwhile, this weekend sees the start of the amateur club season, and if the top league can't offer the glamour that it had in the old days when you might stroll down to you local ground and see at least half-a-dozen, sometimes more, Scottish internationalists at close quarters, it still offers the prospect of skilful and intensely competitive rugby. For any who have become accustomed to watching rugby on the TV screen or some other device, it's an eye-opener or at least a reminder to stand by a touch-line and realise just how fiercely physical rugby is – you can hear, and almost feel, the crunch of a tackle as you never do when watching the screen, and has indeed always been.

Club rugby doesn't get much attention in the national press now, often only the scores, but it is still at the heart of the game. Looking at my new season's Selkirk membership card, I am made aware yet again of just how much a rugby club is a sort-of family affair. People willingly, happily, play a part long after their own playing career is behind them. This year's President is Graham Marshall, very unlucky not to have had more than a handful of Scotland caps some thirty-odd years ago; he has also served as Deputy Rector of Selkirk High School. John Rutherford, the greatest Scotland fly-half of the amateur days, has filled every conceivable role in the club since his playing career ended. Our match and referees secretary, Mary Inglis, has been doing that for around 20 years, while her late husband, Jim, known as Basher, played prop for Scotland in the early fifties, and was club President for the first time more than 40 years ago.