Henry Pyrgos joins Boroughmuir coaching staff as ex-Scotland scrum-half takes next career steps

Former Scotland scrum-half Henry Pyrgos has joined Boroughmuir as an assistant senior coach of their club first XV ahead of the 2023/24 season.
By Gary Heatly
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST
Henry Pyrgos is moving into coaching after leaving Edinburgh Rugby earlier this summer.Henry Pyrgos is moving into coaching after leaving Edinburgh Rugby earlier this summer.
Henry Pyrgos is moving into coaching after leaving Edinburgh Rugby earlier this summer.

The 34-year-old earned 29 caps for his country between 2012 and 2019 and represented Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby for long spells. He left Edinburgh at the end of last season and is now working towards his advanced coaching qualifications while starting a new career in finance and investment. He will support new Boroughmuir head coach Andy Douglas and will focus on attack and skills. The Meggetland outfit’s club first XV are now in National League Division Three.

Boroughmuir director of rugby Neill Wood hailed the arrival of Pyrgos and said: “It’s fantastic to have Henry helping out at Boroughmuir and I am sure all the players will improve under his coaching. This further strengthens our coaching team and highlights our determination to give all our players the best environment to succeed.”

