The 34-year-old earned 29 caps for his country between 2012 and 2019 and represented Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh Rugby for long spells. He left Edinburgh at the end of last season and is now working towards his advanced coaching qualifications while starting a new career in finance and investment. He will support new Boroughmuir head coach Andy Douglas and will focus on attack and skills. The Meggetland outfit’s club first XV are now in National League Division Three.