Heineken Champions Cup to drop two-leg format in round of 16

Organisers of the Champions Cup have announced the dates for next season. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The format will revert to one-legged ties in the first knockout round.

The tournament is set to feature teams from South Africa for the first time next season, with Sharks, Stormers and Bulls all securing qualifying positions via the United Rugby Championship.

Scotland will be represented in the elite ‘European’ club tournament by the winners of the URC’s Scottish-Italian Shield which will be either Edinburgh or Glasgow Warriors.

The two sides meet at Murrayfield on May 21 in their final URC league game of the season, with the victors clinching the Shield and qualifying for the Champions Cup, and the losers going into the Challenge Cup.

The 2023 European finals – Champions Cup and Challenge Cup – are due to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 19 and 20.

2022/23 Heineken Champions Cup

Round 1 – 9/10/11 December 2022

Round 2 – 16/17/18 December 2022

Round 3 – 13/14/15 January 2023

Round 4 – 20/21/22 January 2023

Round of 16 – 31 March/ 1/2 April 2023

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9 April 2023

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 2023