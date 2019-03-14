Heineken Champions Cup semi-final venues announced with one Scottish stadium selected

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) has announced the four venues in line to host the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals on the weekend of April 20/21.

Coventry’s Ricoh Arena, La Défense Arena in Paris, BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium have all been selected as the venues for the last-four matches.

La Défense Arena, home of TOP 14 side Racing 92 and BT Murrayfield, which hosts Edinburgh matches, have been chosen following the EPCR Board’s recent decision to allow semi-finals to be played at the home stadium of a qualified club.

If Saracens win their quarter-final match against Glasgow Warriors, they will set up a semi-final clash against Edinburgh or Munster at the Ricoh Arena in Semi-Final 1.

Should Edinburgh defeat Munster and Glasgow knock out Sarries, that fixture will take place at BT Murrayfield. But if Munster and Glasgow prevail, Semi-Final 2 will be held at the Aviva.

If Racing 92 can see off league rivals Toulouse, they will host Leinster or Ulster at Paris La Défense Arena. If Toulouse win, they will travel to Dublin to face Leinster or Ulster at the Aviva Stadium.

The format for the semi-finals recognises performances by clubs during the pool stage, with the highest-ranked clubs earning home nation advantage in their respective last-four matches.

EPCR selected the four potential venues in conjunction with the Irish Rugby Football Union, the Ligue Nationale de Rugby, Premiership Rugby and Scottish Rugby.

The Heineken Champions Cup final will be played at St James’ Park in Newcastle on Saturday May 11, with a 5pm kick-off time.