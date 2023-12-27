'Head down and hit' - Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman putting Glasgow familiarity aside in bid to reclaim 1872 Cup

Derby matches bring a familiarity of opponent but Ewan Ashman believes that stops being a factor as soon as the first whistle goes.

Edinburgh's Ewan Ashman is looking forward to facing rivals Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Given the crux of the Scotland squad is made up of Glasgow and Edinburgh players and many players – including Ashman very briefly – have been on the books of both clubs at some point, then there is definitely an added edge to the 1872 Cup matches.

Ashman, though, believes that doesn’t matter when the game starts and all his focus is on scrumming, mauling and trying to win the match.

“There’s the atmosphere around the game, and the build-up, but as soon as the whistle goes, that’s out of the mind,” said the hooker. “It’s just another body in front of you.

“I think about what I’m doing next - the ruck I’m hitting, the tackle I’m making, the next job I have. I just get my head down and hit what’s in front of me.

“There are probably certain things when you’re playing boys you know that you look out for - characteristics of their play that you’re definitely wary of.

“But for me it’s just another game - I don’t treat it any more personally than that. There’s a lot more chat and stuff in the game but the job doesn’t change.”

Edinburgh’s task has become a lot tougher in Saturday’s return when they will try to overturn a 12-point deficit from the first leg. And Ashman conceded their discipline will need to be a lot better.

“I think it’s the pressure,” he said of the numerous penalties conceded at Scotstoun. “When you’re defending your own try line, you know you have to push the boundaries. There are no backward steps.

“The heart of the lads from that respect was really good. It’s a fine line, and we probably weren’t getting it right. But if we show that character again and tidy a few things up, we’ll be on for a good one, for sure.