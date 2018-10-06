Hawick 32 - 28 Edinburgh Accies: Hawick earn first win

Hawick gained their first win of the season but it was marred by an injury to Ruaridh Macleod, who was carried off with a suspected ankle dislocation that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The game was held up for ten minutes, and it was in injury time that Lee Armstrong scored the clinching try.

The visitors got off to the best possible start when Callum Black was driven over and Richard Mill converted.

Hawick hit back through Deaglan Lightfoot’s score after a perfect Shawn Muir pass, Armstrong converting. Muir then crossed and Armstrong added the goal points.

The Greens were rampant and were soon awarded a penalty try. But they were not out of sight and, when Bruce McNeil was yellow-carded, Accies’ Robbie Davies crossed and Mill converted.

Right on half-time, Armstrong struck a penalty for a 24-14 half-time lead. He kicked another after the break, before Black scored for Accies and Mill converted.

Hawick then lost Daniel Suddon and Macleod to injuries. George Spencer’s try and Mill’s conversion seemed to have sealed it for Accies until Armstrong put the icing on the Hawick cake.