Hawick turn to Graham Hogg as coaches step down following contract decision

Hawick will have new coaches at the helm for the climactic part of the season as they bid for a back-to-back Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

The club have announced that head coach Matty Douglas and forwards coach Lewis Bertram have stood down after being told their contracts would not be renewed at the end of the season.

Graham Hogg, the backs coach, has been placed in interim charge for the remainder of the campaign. His first game at the helm will be Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at home to Currie Chieftains. Hawick will also play Currie in the Premiership play-off final at Mansfield Park on May 4. Meanwhile, the Hawick Sevens are on April 20.

Hawick interim head coach Graham Hogg is a former Scotland sevens international.

Hogg, a former Scotland Sevens international and older brother of ex-Scotland captain Stuart, will be assisted by Scott MacLeod and Roddy Deans who, like Hogg, are former Hawick players. MacLeod played 24 times for Scotland while Deans is director of rugby at Merchiston School and has also had spells coaching Hawick and Heriot’s.

A statement issued by Hawick to members said: “Following the decision communicated to the club last week by Matty Douglas, to tender his resignation with immediate effect from the position of Head Coach, Lewis Bertram has now confirmed that it is also his intention to step down from his role as Forwards Coach, also with immediate effect, a decision conveyed to Director of Rugby Gary Muir.

“Hawick RFC would therefore like to announce that Graham Hogg has agreed to step in as interim Head Coach for the remainder of this season, as the club strives to secure victory in the Premiership play-off final and retain the Scottish Cup.

“The club are also delighted to confirm that Graham will be assisted in working with our squad over the coming weeks, by Scott MacLeod & Roddy Deans, both of whom will bring their considerable knowledge and expertise to the table. The club is extremely grateful to Graham, Scott & Roddy for stepping up to the challenges presented by the remaining games as the club and players strive for further silverware.”

Douglas guided Hawick to last season’s Premiership and Scottish Cup double but the club announced last month that his contract was not being renewed.